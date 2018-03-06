Moline 7th grader honored at state capital for his patriotic project

KWQC's Fran Riley featured Liam Wilcox last summer. Since then, his project is to replace old and dilapidated flags and repair or retire them properly has caught the attention of lawmakers around Illinois and all the way to the White House.

Last month, Liam received a letter from President Donald Trump recognizing his service to the community. Also inside, the flag from the Eisenhower building and a copy of the declaration of Flag Day as June 14th.

Liam was invited by 71st District Representative Tony McCombie to be an honorary Page for the day. McCombie presented him and his project to the house floor while in session and she gave him a flag flown over the capital building in his name.

Liam also revived a total of 22 donated flags from representatives, with more promised for his project.