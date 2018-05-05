Moline, Alleman clinch share of Western Big 6 baseball title

Moline baseball and Alleman clinched a share of the Western Big 6 championship Saturday.

The Maroons needed to rally in the second game of a doubleheader against Galesburg to do so.

The Silver Streaks beat Moline 8-2 in game one to give themselves a shot at the conference title. Moline shutout Galesburg in the second game, 5-0, to improve to 8-2 in the conference.

It's the Maroon's 15th championship in the last 25 years.

Alleman knocked off Rock Island, 13-6, Saturday to clinch a share of the Western Big 6 as well. The Pioneers split with Moline earlier this season.

This is Alleman's second-straight conference title.