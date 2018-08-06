Moline Best Buy to close by the end of the year

Lynn Morrow and her son both work or have worked in retail, so the news that the Moline Best Buy is closing is worrisome for them. "It's scary for us who have family in retail," Morrow said. "When you hear the rumor you think it's not going to happen to us and then it does."

"You go in there and there's not a soul in there," she said. "It used to be you couldn't find anybody to wait on you because everybody was busy, now you can't find anybody because they have no staff."

Even though she feels bad for her hometown, Morrow thinks she knows the problem - and even admits that she is part of it. "I think it's cause of the internet, I really do," she said. "That's a terrible thing to say because I use it too. But, if I can sit there and order it or drive down to best buy and wait in line, I'll just sit here at home it'll be here in a day or day and a half."

Morrow doesn't like going to the Iowa side for shopping or errands simply because of the construction on the bridge, so she hates seeing more and more businesses deciding to close in Moline. "I kind of feel sad for Moline," she said. "That whole end is getting less and less occupied so we're going to have a lot of empty places. We don't go over the bridge at all if we can help it because of the congestion."

The last day the Moline Best Buy will be open will be Saturday, November 3rd.