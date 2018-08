Quad City residents on the Illinois side of the river will have to come to Davenport if they're wanting to shop at Best Buy.

Officials say they have renewed the lease for the Davenport store but not for the Moline store. They say the Davenport store is the dominant shopping area in the Quad Cities and that store is able to serve the entire QC-area.

The spokesperson says the last day of business for the Moline store will be on Saturday, Nov. 3.