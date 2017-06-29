Moline Chief of Police set to retire

The Moline Police Department has announced that their chief is retiring on July 14 after 37 years.

Moline Police Chief and Public Safety Director Kim Hankins has been chief for the past seven years. He has held numerous assignments over the years and won several awards including the Distinguished Service and Meritorious Achievement Award and Special Recognition for Outstanding Dedication to Narcotics Law Enforcement in the State of Illinois.

Hankins is a graduate of Western Illinois University, Black Hawk College, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy.

The public is invited to attend a reception held in the chief's honor. It will be in the Moline Police Department Community Room on Friday, July 14 at 2 pm.