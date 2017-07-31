Moline FD responds to Sunday night house fire

Four people were at home when a fire started in the house late last night.

The Moline Fire Department was called to a home on the 1800 block of 12th Avenue just after 11:30 PM on Sunday night. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story home.

The fire department had the fire under control in about 20 minutes but spent the next 5 hours extinguishing the fire in the walls and roof.

The family was at home at the time the fire started. Three of the four people inside were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire started on the first floor and a neighbor called 911.

There is an estimated $80,000 in damage to the home and the fire is currently under investigation.

The Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and the Second Alarmers all responded to the fire.