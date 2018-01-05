Moline Fire Department offering free smoke alarms

Smoke alarms can save lives. According to the National Fire Protection Association website, three of every five house fire deaths occurred where there were no working smoke alarms.The Moline Fire Department just announced it will be installing free smoke alarms in the city starting in February.

According to its Facebook page, the fire department is participating in the statewide initiative called Be Alarmed. The fire department will be installing free smoke detectors for Moline residents upon request.

The program is offered through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.

Contact the Moline Fire Department for information at (309) 524-2266.