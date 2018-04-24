Moline Fire Department responds to fire at salon on Monday

On Monday, April 23, the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of 16th Street. They were called just before 1:30 p.m.

Arriving firefighters located smoke and fire coming from the rear building. They were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.

The building was a mixed-use commercial and residential building with two apartments in the rear and a street-facing storefront. A contractor who was working in the building called in the fire and no one was home at the time of the fire.

Arriving firefighters located smoke and fire coming from the rear building. They were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.

All utilities were disconnected making the homes and businesses currently uninhabitable. The estimated value of items saved is expected to be around $170,000.

No injuries were reported.

The origin of the fire was a first-floor bedroom. The fire cause is under investigation by a Moline Fire Department Fire Investigator.

Assistance was provided to the Moline Fire Department by the Moline Police Department, Mid-American Energy, Rock Island Fire Department and the Moline Second Alarmers. Assistance to the residents was provided by the American Red Cross.