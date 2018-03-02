Moline Fire Department responds to overnight fire - UPDATE

UPDATE: No injuries were reported after crews responded to an overnight fire in Moline.

Moline Fire's Captain says a woman and her three dogs got out after a smoke detector went off. Responding crews found smoke coming from the roof vents.

Due to the insulation that was smoldering in the attic, it made it difficult for crews to reach the source, it took them under three hours to put it out.

The damage estimate to the home is around $50,000 due to smoke damage.

ORIGINAL: The Moline Fire Department tells TV-6 they responded to "a working structure fire" overnight near 16th Street and 40th Avenue in Moline.

