Moline High School Students earn Army ROTC Scholarships

Two Moline High School students have been selected to receive Army ROTC scholarships with a value totaling over $300,000.

Savannah Hampton received and accepted a 4-year full-tuition scholarship to Princeton. She will receive full tuition and fees, books and incidentals allowance, and monthly stipend. The estimated value of her scholarship is $202,200.

Hunter Henning received and accepted a 4-year full-tuition scholarship to Iowa State University. He will receive full tuition and fees, books and incidentals allowance, and monthly stipend. The estimated value of his scholarship is $129,432.

Both winners competed nationally during the High School Scholarship Process that Cadet Command oversees every year. Both winners earned 4-year scholarship offers, which placed them in the top ten percent of all applicants nationwide.