Moline High School students get a virtual training on various topics

Moline High School teamed up with the virtual reality company zSpace on Monday, May 14, to bring students an experience they would not forget.

zSpace allows students to learn without the fear of breaking materials, spilling chemicals, or blowing a circuit.

A trailer which had multiple virtual reality stations was parked in front of the school. Each station gave students the unique opportunity to dissect organs and sculpt artwork, among other things.

The Assistant Superintendent, Matt Debaene says this technology is a great training tool.

"We examine every piece of technology we can and how it might integrate to be able to help our students really take on next world problems," Debaene said.

