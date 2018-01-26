Moline High School students recognized as state scholars

Moline High School is recognizing students who have excelled academically.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) named 54 Moline High School students as 2018 Illinois State Scholars. The students were recognized at a ceremony on December 19 at Moline High School.

The State Scholar program recognizes Illinois high school students for outstanding academic achievement. Officials say that while the recognition does not provide a monetary award, recipients are encouraged to cite the award on applications for college admission and scholarships.

The following students are listed as Moline High School 2018 State Scholars: Gabriella Armentrout, Samuel Baker, Garrett Brown, Ian Brown, Mikayla Carlson, Meranda Castaneda, Kennedy Cook, Damion DeBlaey, Nicholas Drobushevich, Madeleine Eaton, Nichole Ferkel, Jason Fly, Avery Fowler, Lillian Glackin,, Martin Gonzalez, Nolan Griffin, Savannah Hampton, Hannah Hutton, Riya Jain, Siddhi Kapur, Mandeep Kaur, Alexander Klumb, Joseph Lavin, Ryan Lodico, Ethan Luong, Riley Maidlow, Mckena Mathews,

Emily Menke, Megan Meyer, Kaitlyn Miner, Hailey Neels, Hannah O'Donnell, Grant Ohlsen, Zoe Page, Zamone Perez, Shiv Puri, Kiya Ritchie, Fiona Roehrs, Cathy Rosas, Addison Sanders, Brandon Schell, Russell Schmidt, Emme Schwabe, Logan Scranton, Xavier Slininger, Abhinav Sodhani, Noah Stivers, Hannah Thiele, Nicole Tillberg, William VanVooren, Alexis Wolf, Kaitlyn Wolfe, Nessrine Zbeeb and Zachary Zelnio.