Moline High Students Recognized in National Merit Scholarship Program

Three Moline High School students will receive recognition in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. Omar Babu, Serina Daniels, and Aleya Ferguson are being recognized for their achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) taken last October.

From approximately 1.6 million students who took the PSAT/NMSQT exam in October of 2017, these three Moline High School juniors are among the 50,000 highest-scoring participants in the nation.