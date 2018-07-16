Moline Man arrested, 480 grams of methamphetamine seized

A Moline man was arrested on Saturday, and search warrants resulted in the seizure of 480 grams of Ice methamphetamine and $541.00.

Scott Allen Schild, 48, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance and felony resisting arrest.

Schild was taken to the Moline police department for processing and then to the Rock Island County Jail.

The Moline Police Department, the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and The Quad Cities Federal Gang Task Force were involved in the arrest.