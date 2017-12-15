Moline Mayor Acri cited in car crash

A spokesman for the Moline Police Department says Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri is at fault for last week’s accident that sent her and two others to the hospital.

The crash, which involved one other vehicle, occurred at 7:40 a.m. on December 4 at the intersection of 7th Street and 34th Avenue.

Mayor Acri told KWQC in the days after the crash that she had suffered broken ribs and a broken pelvis, and that emergency crews extricated her from her vehicle.

Mayor Acri “was or will be issued a citation for failure to yield,” said Detective Michael Griffin, who said the failure to yield caused the crash.

“The other driver was or will be issued a citation for failure to restrain a child under 8,” Griffin said, adding that the investigation is now over.

A media release from Moline Police on the day of the crash indicated three people, including Mayor Acri, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Acri told KWQC on December 6 shortly before her release from the hospital that she appreciated the community support and is thankful to emergency crews at the accident scene.