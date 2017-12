Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri is recovering after a morning car crash on 7th street in Moline.

Police and fire responded around 7:40 a.m. to the crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of 7th street and 34th avenue.

Moline Fire extricated Mayor Acri from her vehicle and two others were sent to the hospital, all had non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Moline Police Traffic Unit.