Moline Mayor responds to questions about police chief OWI

The OWI and speeding case involving the Moline police chief is being investigated by an outside firm, according to Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri.

In an interview with KWQC-TV6, the mayor said the investigation is still going on and "once we have all the information available, then we will be able to make a good decision for our community."

On Sept. 7th, Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock was pulled over by an Iowa trooper on Highway 61 in Scott County. According to the incident report, Hitchcock was driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone. His Blood alcohol level also appeared to be more than twice the legal limit in a breath test.

It was later reported that two police captains were also in the vehicle at the time.

"We're all concerned about the situation, what happened there, what should have happened and how we can hold the people involved accountable," Acri added.

