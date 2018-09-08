Moline Police Chief charged with OWI and speeding on Highway 61

UPDATE 9/8/2018 8:32: Moline's City Administrator released this statement:

"Early this morning Chief Hitchcock self-reported an incident to me that occurred Friday evening in Iowa. However, I don’t have any details or specifics as of yet and am not able to confirm any charges at this time. The City has initiated an investigation on this matter and will use an outside investigator to handle it. As we get additional information the City will provide an update.

Doug Maxeiner

City Administrator"

UPDATE 9/8/2018 8:24PM: ISP confirms to TV-6 this happened Friday evening on Highway 61 in Scott County, IA at 6 P.M.

ORIGINAL: According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), Moline Police Chief, John Hitchcock, was cited and released with driving under the influence (OWI) and speeding while driving on Highway 61 Friday night. ISP tells TV-6 Chief Hitchcock was not booked into the jail.

Moline's Mayor Stephanie Acri confirmed to TV-6, Chief Hitchcock self-reported his OWI to the city on Saturday. "We are concerned and working to take action that is in the best interest of the community," said Mayor Acri.

It is uncertain at this time what his blood-alcohol content was and exactly where he was cited. TV-6 has asked ISP for that information.

