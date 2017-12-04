Moline Police Department investigating death after male falls from moving vehicle

The Moline Police Department is investigating the death of a 26-year-old male.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, the Moline Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in the 5400 block of 4th Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old male victim had been seriously injured and was transported by Moline Fire Department to Genesis Hospital-Illini Campus. He was then transported by MedForce to the University of Iowa Hospitals where he died of his injuries.

Police were advised it was a domestic-related incident that began in the 1500 block of 3rd Street in East Moline and ended in the 5400 block of 4th Avenue. The man fell from a moving vehicle, which resulted in his death.

The 46-year-old driver of the vehicle, a female, has been interviewed by police and is not being charged at this time.

The Moline and East Moline Police Department are jointly investigating the incident with the assistance of the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Moline or East Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

