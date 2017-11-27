With a little help, Moline Police Officer keeps the giving season going

Moline Police Officer Patrick Moody gave away a second car this holiday season, but this one was unexpected.

TV-6 showed you the officer's first act of kindness a few weeks ago. That's when Officer Moody gave a truck away to a local woman in need.

But with this giveaway, the police officer wasn't alone. A Geneseo couple, Sharon and Dale McClain, donated a car to Officer Moody with hopes he would find someone who needed it more.

This came after the local couple saw media coverage of the officers act of kindness.

"They were initially going to sell their vehicle in the newspaper cause they got a new vehicle and then they got a hold of me," said Officer Moody.

With their help, a Rock Island mom, Jennifer Rentfro, and her family got a 2002 Buick Lesabre.

"I mean I know they are in complete need of this transportation," said Office Moody. "I know their story through their grandmother."

Rentfro's family fell on hard times, and, until today, they were relying on family members and friends to get them around the QC.

"It just makes me happy knowing someone else out there has been given this break, and just something they need desperately bad for their families," said Officer Moody.

"I just don't know what to say I'm still in shock," said Rentfro. "This is going to help me tremendously."

But, Rentfro might not be the last person to receive an unexpected gift if donations like the McClain's keep coming in.

"If it turns into something where more vehicles are donated, obviously I'm going to have to create a non profit," said Officer Moody.

But his message to others in the QCA is you can always give back on your own.

"If you can do something great, do it yourself. You don't need me to do it, but share the story," said Officer Moody.

Officer Moody gave the vehicle away with a full tank of gas and also paid for the taxes and registration