Moline Police ask for public assistance in locating missing woman

The Moline Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Mee-Ran Kim Tran also known as Kim Mee Ran or Kim Tran.

Ms. Tran has not been seen since May 8th, 2018, when she was leaving work at Tyson in Joslin, Illinois.

Ms. Tran is an Asian female, 5’2” and 110 pounds.

Anyone that has information regarding Ms. Tran or the events leading up to her disappearance are asked to contact the Moline Police Criminal Investigations at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

Ms. Tran’s disappearance is being investigated as a criminal incident.