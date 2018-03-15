Moline Police ask public to identify credit card scammers

The Moline Police Department is requesting the community's assistance in identifying the below pictured individuals.

On March 11th, 2018, these suspects used several Quad City area ATMs to further a credit card scheme resulting in a significant loss of money.

The suspects were observed driving a dark colored Hyundai SUV, a white Ford Edge and a dark colored 4-door sedan type vehicle.

These suspects will spend an excessive amount of time at the ATMS while committing the fraudulent transactions.

If you observe suspicious activity at local ATMs please contact your local police department and if you can safely do so, write down as much of the vehicle information as possible.

If you know who these suspects are please call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.