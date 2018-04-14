Moline Police catch five kids after stolen car breaks down

Five kids are being interviewed by the Moline Police Detectives and Rock Island County Juvenile Probation after they were caught in a stolen car Saturday Afternoon.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Avenue of the Cities around 12:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of a reckless driver.

Police were notified that the vehicle was stolen in Moline on Friday. The keys were left with the vehicle and it was stolen from a home.

Moline officers then found the vehicle in the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities, it had broken down in that area.

Five juveniles ran away on foot and were all caught by officers.

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges could be coming.

They also want to remind people to lock their car doors and take your keys with you to prevent car thefts in our area.