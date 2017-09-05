Moline Police encourage residents to join the #9PMRoutine

This year the Moline Police Department has received 153 reports of burglary to motor vehicles and in 145 of the incidents, the vehicles were unlocked when they were burglarized.

The Moline Police Department would like to remind everyone to secure your valuables in your home and do not leave them unattended in a vehicle.

The Moline Police Department reminds everyone to remove firearms from their vehicles and secure them inside the residences, never leaving them unattended in a vehicle. There are several incidents each year in which firearms are stolen from unlocked vehicles, those firearms are then often used in crimes.

By joining in the #9PMRoutine, you lock your vehicles each night, secure your valuables and lock your residence prior to going to bed. In doing so, you eliminate the opportunity for burglars who often seek easy, unlocked targets.