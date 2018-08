The Moline Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who are wanted in connection with an Aggravated Battery incident.

Police say the man is a suspect in the Aggravated Battery that happened on Friday, Aug. 3 in the 6600 of 44th Avenue in Moline.

If you know these people please contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.