Moline Police increases security after H.S. dispute leads to fight in the streets

Moline Police says two groups of students at Moline High School could not control their anger and decided a fight was the way to solve their problems.

"They are disrupting a lot of lives," Moline Police Department Det. Michael Griffin said. "We are going to take care of it right now and get them back to regular life."

Det. Griffin said a dispute between two groups that occurred during schools hours, escalated. Police broke up several potential fights after class Wednesday, but the teens used social media and text messaging to gather again in the area of 25th Street and 16th Avenue. That is when a fight broke out. Two teens were hurt. Police says they have not determined how the teens were hurt but several people did have weapons.

"Juvenile stuff," Griffin said. "I hate to minimize it make it more than it is, but it is juvenile stuff. Name calling. Association. Friendships. It is nothing that you or I would fight over or you and I would bat an eye over. The juveniles are unable to walk away from simple mundane issues."

While no charges have been charged yet, Griffin said they could be getting close and an app allowing students to remain anonymous is getting some credit.

"A lot of times students don't want to get involved," Griffin said. "They don't want to put their name out there."

The app is called 'P3 Campus'. Students can download it and submit tips directly to Crimestoppers for investigation.

It is already been beneficial in this case and we are getting a number of calls regarding this case."

The incident at Moline High School resulted in extra security. Eight extra detectives and officers were at the high school and police say they are taking extra security to make sure the fights do not continue at the school's football game Friday night. Det. Griffin said anyone who shows up looking to cause a problem could face felony charges.

"Anybody who shows up to the football game, any juvenile or any adult who shows up to the football looking to settle any issues or scores that they need to settle will be arrested."

The two kids who were hurt in the incident suffered minor injuries. A female had an arm injury and a male had a head injury.

A separate post made on SnapChat eluded to the fights would continue at school on Thursday, but Griffin said that post was not credible.