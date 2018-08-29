Moline Police investigate Large disturbance resulting in injury

Moline Police are investigating a large disturbance that resulted in a gunshot injury in the 25th st and 16th Avenue area.

On Wednesday at 5:09 P.M. Moline Police responded to the 25th st and 16th Avenue area in reference to a large disturbance.

A victim was located and transported to Trinity West. It was later determined the victim had a superficial wound possibly caused by a gunshot.

Police are still actively investigating the incident and are in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.