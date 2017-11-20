Moline Police look for leads in SUV theft/arson

Police have released video surveillance footage on their Facebook page of two people who may be involved in the SUV that was stolen and set on fire on November 12. The incident happened in the 1800 block of 9th Street.

According to the post, officers were able to locate the video from the neighborhood. They say two people were seen walking in the area before the vehicle was set on fire and then fleeing the area after the arson.

Anyone with information should contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or if you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.