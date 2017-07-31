Moline Police look for missing man

Police are looking for help to locate a missing man. Officials say Isaac Nukapigak (pronounced New-ka-pea-yak) was last seen on Sunday, July 30, 2017 in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue, Moline.

Police say Isaac is of American-Eskimo descent and was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt, blue jeans and possibly green colored shoes. He's 5'08", weighs 150 pounds, has dark hair and brown eyes. Nukapigak has a tattoo covering his lower left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

