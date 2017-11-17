Moline Police look to ID gas station thief

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help to identify a man wanted for stealing from a woman who is disabled. The theft happened on Friday, November 10 at the Preet Mini Mart, 1901 16th Street, Moline.

Officials say a man posing as an employee offered to pump the woman's gas. But instead of pumping her gas, he took off with her money. According to officials, he left in a white truck. I

Anyone with information should call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip by downloading the free app P3 Tips. If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.