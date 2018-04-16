Moline Police pursue stolen vehicle, suspects

On April 16th, 2018, at approximately 1:30 PM, Moline Police were notified of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle had fled from Davenport Police Department and was reported stolen out of Rock Island.

Moline Police located the stolen vehicle, a Toyota Rav 4 and attempted to take the suspects into custody in the 1900 block Avenue of the Cities. A short time later the vehicle was located unoccupied in the 1700 block 2nd Street and a canvas of the area determined the suspects went to a residence in the 100 block 19th Avenue.

19th Avenue was briefly shut down but was reopened after the utilization of the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit, out of an abundance of caution.

The residence was found to be unoccupied.

The incident once again arises from residents leaving their vehicles with keys in them, unsecured becoming easy targets. The Moline Police reminds residents that they can eliminate these types of crimes by removing keys from their cars, securing their valuables inside their residences and locking the doors.

