Moline Police recover 10 illegally-owned firearms

Moline Police during the month of May recovered ten firearms that were illegally-owned and charged six people as a result.

“These investigations are only successful with the assistance from our community,” Moline Police posted Wednesday on Facebook.

“When the community and the police department works together to bring crime down, we are an unbeatable team.”

The six suspects now face “numerous felony charges related to gun and drug charges.”

Anyone with information regarding firearms or drug-related violations is urged to call (309) 524-2140 or, to stay anonymous, one may call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.