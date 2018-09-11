Moline Police report battery of two men, theft of electronic items

Moline Police reported a battery where the offender battered 2 victims while armed with a handgun and then stole several electronic items.

Tuesday at 10:07 AM, Moline Police and Fire responded to the 4600 block 47th Street in reference to a battery. Officers located a 50-year old male severely beaten, with his hands and feet tied together. Officers located an additional 31-year old victim, suffering from a laceration to his head.

The 50-year old male was transported by Moline Fire to Genesis-Illini Campus where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The 31-year old male was treated on scene by Moline Fire and released.

Moline Police were advised a single male offender, described as a white male in his 30s, battered the male victims while armed with a handgun and stole several electronic items before fleeing the area in a 2016 blue Chevrolet truck.

Moline Police are working to identify the offender and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140.

