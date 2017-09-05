Moline Police say they've used Narcan 20 times this year

In a post to their Facebook page, Moline Police say officers are using the training they received earlier this year with the drug Narcan.

Officers were equipped and trained to deliver the opioid antagonist drug in January 2017. Narcan is used during an emergency where someone has overdosed on an opioid based drug like heroin or other prescription medications.

Moline Police officers use a nasal spray which is delivered through an atomizer. The drug provides immediate life-saving relief of the effects from the opioid drugs. According to the post, officers have used Narcan 20 times since the beginning of the year.

