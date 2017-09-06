Moline Police search for hit-and-run driver in red truck

Police say they are looking for the driver of a red truck that left the scene of a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning, September 6. The rollover accident happened at 27th Street and 12th Avenue around 9 a.m.

The driver of the car that rolled over was not seriously injured. The driver of the truck drove backwards from the scene.

Police say they were looking for the driver. They say his bumper was off the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call police.

