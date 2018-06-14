Moline Police search for man who possessed over 2 pounds of marijuana

Tino Johnson, Age 26, 5’10” tall, 230 pounds, black hair, brown eyes Is wanted by Moline Police for Possession With Intent to Deliver Cannabis concerning an incident that occurred about a year ago where Tino was in possession of over 2 pounds of marijuana.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.