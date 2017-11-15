Moline Police search for suspects wanted for stealing/burning SUV

Police are looking for help to identify three men wanted for aggravated vehicular hijacking. The incident happened just before midnight on Saturday, November 11, 2017 in the 3600 block 25th Street.

Police say a man and a woman were getting out of a vehicle when three men with guns approached them. The men demanded the vehicle and during the ensuing struggle, the victim was struck several times with a firearm. During the struggle the gun fired once, narrowly missing the victim.

According to police, the suspects were able to get control of the victim's vehicle, a gray 2005 Volvo SUV and fled the area.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2017 around 7 p.m., Moline Police and Fire were called to the 1100 block of 15th Street A and found the stolen 2005 Volvo SUV fully engulfed in flames.

The investigation showed that the someone threw a Molotov Cocktail into the vehicle and fled southbound on foot. Shortly after the fire a darker vehicle was observed leaving the area and was described as being similar to a Chevrolet Camaro.

The Moline Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Moline Police Criminal Investigation Division at 309-524-2140 or if you want to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.