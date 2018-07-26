Moline Police searching for man wanted on possession charges

A man is wanted out of Moline, Illinois on possession charges. Police say 26-year-old Magsby Anthony Dwight Jr. is wanted on Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver.

Dwight is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5'11" and approximately 135-pounds.

