Moline Police seek two in seperate cases

On June 4, 2018, an individual entered Walmart in Moline and proceeded to the rear of the store and is seen on video surveillance removing a speaker from the cart and carrying it into the restroom.

When he exits the restroom he is no longer carrying the speaker. He continues to select items and places them into a tote that was also selected. He then exits the store without paying for the merchandise.

He is described as male, white, about 50 years old, bald, wearing a striped polo shirt and Khaki shorts. The total value of the merchandise he took was almost $500.

On June 21, 2018, an 86 year old victim was getting portraits taken with her family at JC Penney in Southpark Mall when her purse was stolen. She hung it on a hook in the back of the portrait area. She later noticed it was missing.

The suspect was seen walking into the portrait studio and then leaving very quickly. Surveillance video shows her with the victim’s purse tucked between her own purse and her body.

She is described as a black, female, heavy set, wearing glasses, a black head covering, black tank top and blue jeans. The purse contained the victim's credit cards, ID, cash, keys, and her husband’s medication.

This suspect is believed to be the same person caught on camera on other theft/credit card fraud incidents in Moline and Silvis over the past year.