Moline Police seek public's help in finding stolen statue

The Moline Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a concrete lion statue.

The statue was stolen from a yard in the 1100 block of 12th Avenue sometime last night in Moline.

Moline Police posted on its Facebook page asking for "the community's help by playing the role of Timon and Pumbaa and help get Simba back home."

If you have any information regarding the stolen lion statue, please contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.