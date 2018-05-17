Moline Police seek suspect who shot cat

Moline Police say someone shot a cat with a BB gun overnight on Monday.

The cat named Perkins had gotten out of its owner’s yard, police say, and was later found suffering from a BB gunshot wound that “required emergency veterinary treatment.”

Perkins was shot in the 2000 block 18th Street A, but investigators do not know who is responsible and are asking the public for help.

Moline Police on Thursday posted about their quest to find Perkins’ shooter on Facebook using the hashtag #JusticeForPerkins.

If you have any information, contact Moline Police at (309) 524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.