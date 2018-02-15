Moline Police seeking help locating missing woman

The Moline Police Department is asking for your help in locating 22-year-old Arianna Raya.

Raya is a Moline resident who was last seen yesterday leaving her home. She is believed to be in the Kenosha, Wisconsin or Racine, Wisconsin area.

Raya is a Hispanic female and is described as 5'1" last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a red and brown "sock monkey hat".

The photograph above shows how Raya's hair is currently styled.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or contact your local police department so she can be reunited with her family.