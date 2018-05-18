Moline Police take part in “Cop on a Rooftop”

Officers with Moline Police are spending Friday perched on top of the Dunkin' Donuts at 3501 Avenue of the Cities.

From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18, 2018, officers are taking part in “Cop on a Rooftop” to support the Special Olympics of Illinois.

The event, which is going on at several Dunkin' Donuts around the Quad Cities Area, involves law enforcement members sitting on top of store roofs while customers give donations to try to get the officer off the roof.

All donations go to the Special Olympics, and customers receive a coupon for a free doughnut in exchange.