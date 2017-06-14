Moline Police to announce plans to deal with weekend traffic

Moline police are scheduled to hold an information meeting tomorrow to discuss traffic for two big events scheduled for this weekend.

The Microbrew Races are set to kick off at 4 and 5:15. The Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert will be at the iWireless Center at 7:30.

You can see the iWireless Center and the starting line for the races in the provided map.

KWQC plans to be at the meeting tomorrow to see how the city plans to deal with the congestion.

