Moline Police warn against train jumping

A 12-year-old Moline girl nearly died Thursday morning. She has her life, but her legs are gone.

“Had she fallen the other way with her upper torso across the tracks as opposed to her lower extremities, she would have certainly perished on scene,” said Det. Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department.

At 1:45 a.m. Thursday, July 19, Moline Police were called to 1st Street and Railroad Avenue. A young teen had been hit by a train. According to police, the girl lives close to the scene. The friend who was with her ran to find the girl’s mother, who then called 911.

The girl was injured trying to jump on the train.

“The friend that was with the victim she told the officers that they tried it because they heard that other people were doing it,” Griffin said. “This is obviously the first instance that we knew of it.”

But he warns it is inherently dangerous to try and play.

“It’s extremely dangerous, especially at 1:45 in the morning,” Griffin said. “It’s completely dark out here, you don’t have a lot of light and you’re trying to move on a train that’s moving 20-25 mph. And there’s not give with trains.”

Griffin says the girl was conscious the entire time and well aware of what was happening.

“She’s never going to be the same,” the detective said. “Not only the physical ramifications of it but the mental ramifications.”

The 12-year-old lost one leg at the scene, the other had to be partially amputated.

“These trains are long, they’re powerful. It’s going to take them a quarter mile to stop even if they try to, so once you fall and get entangled underneath, there’s nothing you’re done,” Griffin said.

“Let’s hope this was an isolated incident and not a trend,” he added.

The girl was taken to Unity Point-Trinity and later flown to Chicago. She is expected to survive.

