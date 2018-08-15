Moline Police warn of recent phone scam

Moline Police are warning of a new phone scam that from persons claiming to be with the IRS.

The “caller” is an automated voice recording claiming to be from the IRS. The recording states that the recipient of the call has several tax charges and asks that they call a specific number back. The voice recording also threatens to get the “cops” involved.

If you get one of these calls hang up. If they’ve left you a message don’t return the call.

If you have already responded to the automated call and provided any personal information, notify your financial institution immediately.