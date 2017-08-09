Moline Post Office to remain closed until fall

The Moline Post Office is still close and officials say it won't reopen until sometime this fall.

The post office was closed on July 20 when workers complained of an odor. Spokesperson Stacy St. John said crews tested the air quality in the building but didn't have any more details.

Now officials say work is on-going at the post office to address a variety of issue at the facility. In addition to the plumbing issues that were discovered, they say other repairs are being addressed.