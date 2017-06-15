'Come early and be patient.' Moline prepares for two downtown events

Thousands will flood Downtown Moline on Saturday Night around the same time for two different events, The Microbrew Mile and Craft Beer Festival along with the Tim Mcgraw and Faith Hill Concert.

"We're excited to have Tim and Faith coming here," said Scott Mullen, Executive Director of the IWireless Center. "It's a big event and they haven't been here for a long time."

Just shy of 10,000 people will attend the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Concert, as another 700-800 will be finishing The Mirobrew Mile and/or attending Craft Beer Festival.

"We have over 120 different styles of craft beers, cider and mead," said Joshua Sherrod, Race Director and Organizer of The Microbrew Mile.

Moline Police are bringing in extra officers to deal with congestion, around 25 total for both events.

"We feel confident we have enough man power and we can draw for extra," said Detective Scott Williams, Moline Police Department.

People heading downtown should look for specific signs on I-74 and throughout Downtown Moline.

"We ask everyone Illinois bound from Iowa to use the River Drive exit," Detective WIlliams said in a Thursday afternoon press conference. "Everyone that is in Illinois on I-74 heading toward the IWireless Center use the 7th Avenue exit."

Once concertgoers or craft beer enthusiasts get downtown, the city will have street workers to help drivers get in and out of parking lots.

"It really comes down to the planning," said Lt. Brian Johnson from the Moline Police Department. "Proper planning and getting the word out so that eventgoers and local commuters are fully aware with what is going on downtown."

"We have a great plan workng with the city, the police and the IWireless Center," said Sherrod. It should work as smooth as if we had any other concert down there."

"Come early, be patient and party safe," added Detective Williams.