The Moline Public Library is seeking veterans for the Illinois Veterans' History Project. This project was launched by Secretary of State Jesse White with a goal of creating a permanent record of the names and stories of Illinois war veterans and civilians who served during war.

To be eligible to participate, the veterans must either live in Illinois or have lived in the state. Interviews will be held at the Moline Public Library from May 14-26. To sign up, contact the library at (309)-524-2470.