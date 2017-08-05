Moline Public Library to host eclipse viewing party

Later this month you'll be able to watch the much anticipated solar eclipse safely at the Moline Public Library.

MGN

The library partnered with the Popular Astronomy Club to provide 300 pairs of safety glasses for viewing the event.

Although we won't see the full eclipse in the Quad Cities, we are expected to see 90 percent of it. That will happen around 11:48 am on August 21st.

Events run from 11:30 until 3:00 at the Moline Public Library and are first come, first serve.

We will have a live stream of the eclipse the day of the event. Just click the eclipse tab on our homepage.

